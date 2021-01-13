Compliant purchase

{ "compliant": true, "warningCodes": [ "UnsupportedTaxCode" ], "message": "Transaction is compliant", "successMessages": "Line \"1\": The recipient is older than 21 years of age; The purchaser is older than 21 years of age; The Per Individual volume limit in KENTUCKY is 10 Litre(s) (10000 Millilitre(s)) per 1 month. Including registered shipments, 2.25 Litre(s) (2250 Millilitre(s)) would be shipped to this Individual in a 1 month timeframe. Therefore, the volume in this transaction is under the volume limit.

", "failureMessages": "", "failureCodes": [], "lines": [ { "resultCode": "Compliant", "lineNumber": "1", "message": "Line is compliant", "successMessages": "The recipient is older than 21 years of age; The purchaser is older than 21 years of age; The Per Individual volume limit in KENTUCKY is 10 Litre(s) (10000 Millilitre(s)) per 1 month. Including registered shipments, 2.25 Litre(s) (2250 Millilitre(s)) would be shipped to this Individual in a 1 month timeframe. Therefore, the volume in this transaction is under the volume limit.", "failureMessages": "", "failureCodes": [] }, { "resultCode": "UnsupportedTaxCode", "lineNumber": "2", "message": "Line refers to an unsupported tax code", "successMessages": "", "failureMessages": "", "failureCodes": [] } ] }