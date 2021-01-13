Compliant purchase
This example show a compliant beverage alcohol sales invoice transaction. In this example:
- A valid license exists for shipping to Kentucky.
- The
taxCodeis a valid code for compliance verification:
PA2020100.
- The
routeTypeis a valid type for compliance verification:
DTC.
- The quantity of alcohol being purchased is within the legal limit.
- The purchaser is at least 21 years old.
- The recipient is at least 21 years old.
Transaction request
The following transaction shows a request for purchasing both packaged alcohol spirits and wine glasses.
curl
-X POST
-H 'Accept: application/json'
-H 'Authorization: Basic aHR0cHdhdQNoOmY='
-H 'Content-Type: application/json'
--data '{
"type":"SalesInvoice",
"code": "CompliantPurchase",
"companyCode":"DEFAULT",
"customerCode":"13434",
"date":"2022-08-15",
"commit":true,
"lines": [
{
"number":"1",
"quantity":3,
"amount":100,
"taxCode":"PA2020100",
"itemCode":"12345",
"description":"Packaged alcohol spirits",
"parameters":[
{
"name":"AlcoholRouteType",
"value":"DTC"
},
{
"name":"RecipientName",
"value":"John Smith"
},
{
"name":"PurchaserDOB",
"value":"1995-03-29"
},
{
"name":"RecipientDOB",
"value":"2000-01-02"
},
{
"name":"ContainerSize",
"value":"750",
"unit":"Millilitre"
},
{
"name":"AlcoholContent",
"value":"80",
"unit":"Percentage"
},
{
"name":"PackSize",
"value":"1",
"unit":"Count"
},
{
"name":"NetVolume",
"value":"750",
"unit":"Millilitre"
},
{
"name":"Brand",
"value":"Premier"
},
{
"name":"CarrierCode",
"value":"UPS"
},
{
"name":"IsAlcoholSample",
"value":false
},
{
"name":"IsDirectAlcoholImport",
"value":false
},
{
"name":"IsForeignAlcohol",
"value":false
},
{
"name":"SalesLocation",
"value":"offsite"
},
{
"name":"SellerClassification",
"value":"OutOfStateDirectShipper"
},
{
"name":"ShipDate",
"value":"2022-08-16"
},
{
"name":"TrackingNumber",
"value":"1Z654321MB12345678"
}
]
},
{
"number":"2",
"quantity":1,
"amount":10,
"taxCode":"PG068810",
"itemCode":"12348",
"description":"Cabernet wine glasses"
}
],
"addresses": {
"shipFrom":{
"line1":"255 S King St",
"line2":"Suite 1200",
"city":"Seattle",
"region":"WA",
"country":"US",
"postalCode":"98104"
},
"shipTo":{
"line1":"2100 S Floyd St",
"city":"Louisville",
"region":"KY",
"country":"US",
"postalCode":"40292"
}
}
}'
'https://sandbox-rest.avatax.com/api/v2/transactions/create'
Verification request
In the verification request, be sure to include your
companyCode and the transaction
code. In the transaction above, the
companyCode is
DEFAULT, and the transaction
code is
CompliantPurchase.
curl
-X GET
-H 'Accept: application/json'
-H 'Authorization: Basic aHR0cHdhdQNoOmY='
-H 'Content-Type: application/json'
'https://sandbox-rest.avatax.com/api/v2/companies/DEFAULT/transactions/CompliantPurchase/shipment/verify'
Response
The response returns
"compliant": true. In addition, the
successMessages for line 1 describes how each check in the transaction passed compliance verification. Also notice that the message for line 2 indicates that the line references an unsupported tax code. This message is deliberate and simply means that a compliance check was not performed on that line because only supported beverage alcohol tax codes are verified.
{
"compliant": true,
"warningCodes": [
"UnsupportedTaxCode"
],
"message": "Transaction is compliant",
"successMessages": "Line \"1\": The recipient is older than 21 years of age; The purchaser is older than 21 years of age; The Per Individual volume limit in KENTUCKY is 10 Litre(s) (10000 Millilitre(s)) per 1 month. Including registered shipments, 2.25 Litre(s) (2250 Millilitre(s)) would be shipped to this Individual in a 1 month timeframe. Therefore, the volume in this transaction is under the volume limit.\n",
"failureMessages": "",
"failureCodes": [],
"lines": [
{
"resultCode": "Compliant",
"lineNumber": "1",
"message": "Line is compliant",
"successMessages": "The recipient is older than 21 years of age; The purchaser is older than 21 years of age; The Per Individual volume limit in KENTUCKY is 10 Litre(s) (10000 Millilitre(s)) per 1 month. Including registered shipments, 2.25 Litre(s) (2250 Millilitre(s)) would be shipped to this Individual in a 1 month timeframe. Therefore, the volume in this transaction is under the volume limit.",
"failureMessages": "",
"failureCodes": []
},
{
"resultCode": "UnsupportedTaxCode",
"lineNumber": "2",
"message": "Line refers to an unsupported tax code",
"successMessages": "",
"failureMessages": "",
"failureCodes": []
}
]
}