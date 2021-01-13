Non-compliant purchase
This example show a non-compliant beverage alcohol sales invoice transaction. In this example:
- A valid license exists for shipping to Kentucky.
- The
taxCodeis a valid code for compliance verification:
PA2020301.
- The
routeTypeis a valid type for compliance verification:
DTC.
- The quantity of alcohol being purchased is greater than the legal limit.
- The purchaser is under 21 years old.
- The recipient is under 21 years old.
When verifying a beverage alcohol transaction, AvaTax will perform a number of checks on the line items, address, and parameters. There are a number of reasons that will cause a transaction to fail a compliance check, and as shown in this example, the response provides a human-readable, easy-to-understand reason for the failure.
Transaction request
The following transaction shows a request for purchasing packaged alcohol sparkling wine.
curl
-X POST
-H 'Accept: application/json'
-H 'Authorization: Basic aHR0cHdhdQNoOmY='
-H 'Content-Type: application/json'
--data '{
"type":"SalesInvoice",
"code": "123434390847",
"companyCode":"DEFAULT",
"customerCode":"13434",
"date":"2021-03-10",
"commit":true,
"lines": [
{
"number":"1",
"quantity":10,
"amount":100,
"taxCode":"PA2020301",
"itemCode":"12345",
"description":"Packaged alcohol sparkling wine",
"parameters":[
{
"name":"AlcoholRouteType",
"value":"DTC"
},
{
"name":"RecipientName",
"value":"John Smith"
},
{
"name":"PurchaserDOB",
"value":"2002-07-31"
},
{
"name":"RecipientDOB",
"value":"2002-08-02"
},
{
"name":"ContainerSize",
"value":"1",
"unit":"Litre"
},
{
"name":"AlcoholContent",
"value":"12.2",
"unit":"Percentage"
},
{
"name":"PackSize",
"value":"12",
"unit":"Count"
},
{
"name":"NetVolume",
"value":"750",
"unit":"Millilitre"
}
]
}
],
"addresses": {
"shipFrom":{
"line1":"255 S King St",
"line2":"Suite 1200",
"city":"Seattle",
"region":"WA",
"country":"US",
"postalCode":"98104"
},
"shipTo":{
"line1":"2100 S Floyd St",
"city":"Louisville",
"region":"KY",
"country":"US",
"postalCode":"40292"
}
}
}'
'https://sandbox-rest.avatax.com/api/v2/transactions/create'
Verification request
In the verification request, be sure to include your
companyCode and the transaction
code. In the transaction above, the
companyCode is
DEFAULT, and the transaction
code is
123434390847.
curl
-X GET
-H 'Accept: application/json'
-H 'Authorization: Basic aHR0cHdhdQNoOmY='
-H 'Content-Type: application/json'
'https://sandbox-rest.avatax.com/api/v2/companies/DEFAULT/transactions/123434390847/shipment/verify'
Response
The response returns
"compliant": false. In this response, the
successMessages for line 1 describes the checks that passed verification. In this case, a license exists for Kentucky is the only check that passed. The
failureMessages shows all of the other reasons that make this transaction non-compliant.
{
"compliant": false,
"warningCodes": [],
"message": "Transaction is not compliant",
"successMessages": "Line \"1\": A current license exists for KENTUCKY.\n",
"failureMessages": "Line \"1\": The recipient is younger than 21 years of age; The purchaser is younger than 21 years of age.\n",
"failureCodes": [
"BelowLegalDrinkingAge"
],
"lines": [
{
"resultCode": "NotCompliant",
"lineNumber": "1",
"message": "Line is not compliant",
"successMessages": "A current license exists for KENTUCKY.",
"failureMessages": "The recipient is younger than 21 years of age; The purchaser is younger than 21 years of age.",
"failureCodes": [
"BelowLegalDrinkingAge"
]
}
]
}