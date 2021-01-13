Non-compliant purchase

This example show a non-compliant beverage alcohol sales invoice transaction. In this example:

A valid license exists for shipping to Kentucky.



The taxCode is a valid code for compliance verification: PA2020301.

The routeType is a valid type for compliance verification: DTC.



The quantity of alcohol being purchased is greater than the legal limit.

The purchaser is under 21 years old.

The recipient is under 21 years old.

When verifying a beverage alcohol transaction, AvaTax will perform a number of checks on the line items, address, and parameters. There are a number of reasons that will cause a transaction to fail a compliance check, and as shown in this example, the response provides a human-readable, easy-to-understand reason for the failure.

