Unsupported address

This example show a beverage alcohol sales invoice transaction to an address in Canada. In this example:

  • The shipTo address is in Canada.
  • The taxCode is a valid code for compliance verification: PA2020300.
  • The routeType is a valid type for compliance verification: DTC.
  • The purchaser is at least 21 years old.
  • The recipient is at least 21 years old.

Transaction request

The following transaction shows a request for purchasing packaged alcohol wine and shipping to Canada.

    curl
  -X POST
  -H 'Accept: application/json'
  -H 'Authorization: Basic aHR0cHdhdQNoOmY='
  -H 'Content-Type: application/json'
  --data '{
    "type":"SalesInvoice",
    "code": "123434390852",
    "companyCode":"DEFAULT",
    "customerCode":"13434",
    "date":"2021-03-10",
    "commit":true,
    "lines": [
      {
        "number":"1",
        "quantity":10,
        "amount":100,
        "taxCode":"PA2020300",
        "itemCode":"12345",
        "description":"Packaged alcohol wine",
        "parameters":[
            {
                "name":"AlcoholRouteType",
                "value":"DTC"
            },
            {
                "name":"RecipientName",
                "value":"John Smith"
            },
            {
                "name":"PurchaserDOB",
                "value":"1995-03-29"
            },
            {
                "name":"RecipientDOB",
                "value":"2000-01-02"
            },
            {
                "name":"ContainerSize",
                "value":"0.75",
                "unit":"Litre"
            },
            {
                "name":"AlcoholContent",
                "value":"12.5",
                "unit":"Percentage"
            },
            {
                "name":"PackSize",
                "value":"12",
                "unit":"Count"
            },
            {
                "name":"NetVolume",
                "value":"750",
                "unit":"Millilitre"
            }
        ]
      }
    ],
    "addresses": {
      "shipFrom":{
        "line1":"255 S King St",
        "line2":"Suite 1200",
        "city":"Seattle",
        "region":"WA",
        "country":"US",
        "postalCode":"98104"
      },
      "shipTo":{
        "line1":"2220 Wyandotte St E",
        "city":"Windsor",
        "region":"ON",
        "country":"CA",
        "postalCode":"N8Y1E7"
      }
    }
  }'
  'https://sandbox-rest.avatax.com/api/v2/transactions/create'

Verification request

In the verification request, be sure to include your companyCode and the transaction code. In the transaction above, the companyCode is DEFAULT, and the transaction code is 123434390852.

    curl
    -X GET
    -H 'Accept: application/json'
    -H 'Authorization: Basic aHR0cHdhdQNoOmY='
    -H 'Content-Type: application/json'
    'https://sandbox-rest.avatax.com/api/v2/companies/DEFAULT/transactions/123434390852/shipment/verify'

Response

The response returns "compliant": true even though the address is unsupported. Just as with unsupported tax codes, AvaTax treats addresses that are unsupported as compliant.

    {
  "compliant": true,
  "warningCodes": [
    "UnsupportedAddress"
  ],
  "message": "Transaction is compliant",
  "successMessages": "",
  "failureMessages": "",
  "failureCodes": [],
  "lines": [
    {
      "resultCode": "UnsupportedAddress",
      "lineNumber": "1",
      "message": "Line refers to an unsupported address",
      "successMessages": "",
      "failureMessages": "",
      "failureCodes": []
    }
  ]
}
Previous
Next