Unsupported address
This example show a beverage alcohol sales invoice transaction to an address in Canada. In this example:
- The
shipToaddress is in Canada.
- The
taxCodeis a valid code for compliance verification:
PA2020300.
- The
routeTypeis a valid type for compliance verification:
DTC.
- The purchaser is at least 21 years old.
- The recipient is at least 21 years old.
Transaction request
The following transaction shows a request for purchasing packaged alcohol wine and shipping to Canada.
curl
-X POST
-H 'Accept: application/json'
-H 'Authorization: Basic aHR0cHdhdQNoOmY='
-H 'Content-Type: application/json'
--data '{
"type":"SalesInvoice",
"code": "123434390852",
"companyCode":"DEFAULT",
"customerCode":"13434",
"date":"2021-03-10",
"commit":true,
"lines": [
{
"number":"1",
"quantity":10,
"amount":100,
"taxCode":"PA2020300",
"itemCode":"12345",
"description":"Packaged alcohol wine",
"parameters":[
{
"name":"AlcoholRouteType",
"value":"DTC"
},
{
"name":"RecipientName",
"value":"John Smith"
},
{
"name":"PurchaserDOB",
"value":"1995-03-29"
},
{
"name":"RecipientDOB",
"value":"2000-01-02"
},
{
"name":"ContainerSize",
"value":"0.75",
"unit":"Litre"
},
{
"name":"AlcoholContent",
"value":"12.5",
"unit":"Percentage"
},
{
"name":"PackSize",
"value":"12",
"unit":"Count"
},
{
"name":"NetVolume",
"value":"750",
"unit":"Millilitre"
}
]
}
],
"addresses": {
"shipFrom":{
"line1":"255 S King St",
"line2":"Suite 1200",
"city":"Seattle",
"region":"WA",
"country":"US",
"postalCode":"98104"
},
"shipTo":{
"line1":"2220 Wyandotte St E",
"city":"Windsor",
"region":"ON",
"country":"CA",
"postalCode":"N8Y1E7"
}
}
}'
'https://sandbox-rest.avatax.com/api/v2/transactions/create'
Verification request
In the verification request, be sure to include your
companyCode and the transaction
code. In the transaction above, the
companyCode is
DEFAULT, and the transaction
code is
123434390852.
curl
-X GET
-H 'Accept: application/json'
-H 'Authorization: Basic aHR0cHdhdQNoOmY='
-H 'Content-Type: application/json'
'https://sandbox-rest.avatax.com/api/v2/companies/DEFAULT/transactions/123434390852/shipment/verify'
Response
The response returns
"compliant": true even though the address is unsupported. Just as with unsupported tax codes, AvaTax treats addresses that are unsupported as compliant.
{
"compliant": true,
"warningCodes": [
"UnsupportedAddress"
],
"message": "Transaction is compliant",
"successMessages": "",
"failureMessages": "",
"failureCodes": [],
"lines": [
{
"resultCode": "UnsupportedAddress",
"lineNumber": "1",
"message": "Line refers to an unsupported address",
"successMessages": "",
"failureMessages": "",
"failureCodes": []
}
]
}