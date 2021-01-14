Unsupported address

This example show a beverage alcohol sales invoice transaction to an address in Canada. In this example:

The shipTo address is in Canada.



address is in Canada. The taxCode is a valid code for compliance verification: PA2020300 .

is a valid code for compliance verification: . The routeType is a valid type for compliance verification: DTC .



is a valid type for compliance verification: . The purchaser is at least 21 years old.

The recipient is at least 21 years old.

