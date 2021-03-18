Void purchase
As indicated earlier in this document, AvaTax supports the following document types for beverage alcohol transactions:
SalesInvoice and
ReturnInvoice.
This example shows how to refund a transaction using the CreateTransaction API with a
ReturnInvoice document type. When refunding a transaction, AvaTax expects a positive quantity and a negative amount.
Keep in mind that when an item is returned, you still want to register refunded transactions using the RegisterShipment endpoint in order to adjust the volume metrics. Unlike the previous refund example, this example uses
DELETE instead of with
PUT. This voids the original transaction, so no record of the original sale is kept.
Transaction request
The following transaction shows a request for returning packaged alcohol wine.
curl
-X POST
-H 'Accept: application/json'
-H 'Authorization: Basic aHR0cHdhdQNoOmY='
-H 'Content-Type: application/json'
--data '{
"type":"ReturnInvoice",
"code": "123434390853",
"companyCode":"DEFAULT",
"customerCode":"13434",
"date":"2020-12-30",
"commit":true,
"lines": [
{
"number":"1",
"quantity":10,
"amount":-100,
"taxCode":"PA2020300",
"itemCode":"12345",
"description":"Packaged alcohol wine",
"parameters":[
{
"name":"AlcoholRouteType",
"value":"DTC"
},
{
"name":"RecipientName",
"value":"John Smith"
},
{
"name":"ContainerSize",
"value":"0.75",
"unit":"Litre"
},
{
"name":"AlcoholContent",
"value":"12.5",
"unit":"Percentage"
},
{
"name":"PackSize",
"value":"12",
"unit":"Count"
},
{
"name":"NetVolume",
"value":"750",
"unit":"Millilitre"
}
]
}
],
"addresses": {
"shipFrom":{
"line1":"2100 S Floyd St",
"city":"Louisville",
"region":"KY",
"country":"US",
"postalCode":"40292"
},
"shipTo":{
"line1":"255 S King St",
"line2":"Suite 1800",
"city":"Seattle",
"region":"WA",
"country":"US",
"postalCode":"98104"
}
}
}'
'https://sandbox-rest.avatax.com/api/v2/transactions/create'
Registration request
Call the RegisterShipment endpoint with
DELETE to adjust volume metrics appropriately and void the original transaction. In the registration request, be sure to include your
companyCode and the transaction
code. In the transaction above, the
companyCode is
DEFAULT, and the transaction
code is
123434390853. And by using
DELETE, no record will be kept of the original transaction. Also, because this is a return invoice, be sure to include
documentType=ReturnInvoice
in the request. You will receive an "Entity not found" error if you
omit this from the request because the document type defaults to
SalesInvoice.
TIP: Only call the RegisterShipment endpoint when an item is returned. Do not call this endpoint for monetary-only refunds, where the customer still has the product.
curl
-X DELETE
-H 'Accept: application/json'
-H 'Authorization: Basic aHR0cHdhdQNoOmY='
-H 'Content-Type: application/json'
'https://sandbox-rest.avatax.com/api/v2/companies/DEFAULT/transactions/123434390853/shipment/registration?documentType=ReturnInvoice'
Response
The response returns 204 upon success.