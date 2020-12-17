Shipping verification workflows

The shipping verification APIs must be called after a sales or return invoice transaction is created. The images below summarize the entire process from transaction to compliance verification to shipping. Workflows are also provided showing the refund process.



Recommended workflow

Alternative workflow

The following workflow shows a transaction lifecycle that bypasses the Verify endpoint and uses the RegisterShipmentIfCompliant endpoint. This method is not recommended.



Refund transaction workflow

We recommend that you review the Refund Transactions topics in our Integration Guides in order to understand how to refund transactions in AvaTax. The following refund workflow uses PUT with the Registration endpoint to update volumetrics. In this case, a record of the original transaction is kept.



TIP: Only call the RegisterShipment endpoint when an item is returned. Do not call this endpoint for monetary-only refunds, where the customer still has the product.



Void transaction workflow

The following refund workflow is similar to the previous but uses DELETE with the Registration endpoint to completely void the original sales invoice. In this case, the call updates volumetrics, but no record of the original transaction is kept.