CertCapture API
How does the API work?
This API taps into Avalara CertCapture, providing automated document management: The API allows you to create, validate, and store sales tax exemption and reseller certificates.
How does Avalara CertCapture benefit businesses?
An automated document management system limits audit exposure and ensures that every non-taxable transaction is tracked correctly.
Learn more
Get started learning about and using this API
Check out the documentation
RESTful APIs for CertCapture 6.X and beyond are designed so that error responses are easy to understand and are accompanied by an error code.
Sign up for the service to get an API key
To access the Avalara Certcapture service and obtain an API key, contact your Avalara account manager or email us.