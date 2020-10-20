Extractor developer guide
Welcome to the Extractor Developer Guide!
Important: The APIs for developing an extractor are only available for use in the US.
Avalara customers' transactional sales tax data can reside in various platforms with different backend formats and different representations of data. With marketplace extractors, it is possible to normalize that data and push it into customers' Avalara accounts for sales tax return filing.
For signed partners, this document describes how to use the Extractor and Transaction Routing Service APIs to develop marketplace extractors. Information about these APIs is available in the TrustFile API Reference.
The milestones required to develop your own extractor include:
- Authenticating
- Setting up an extractor that implements the Extractor APIs
- Utilizing the Transaction Routing Service API
- Working with Avalara to test that the extractor is validated and works correctly
Advice: It is important to engage with the Avalara Partner Management team during each milestone, but especially during the final one. Your extractor cannot be validated without the help of Avalara.