Utilize the Transaction Routing Service API

The Transaction Routing Service API ingests transactional data, allowing extractors to direct data into your Avalara application.

For every extractor, the Transaction Routing Service has a unique extractor code, unique extractor version ID, and marketplace name. These parameters are passed along in the SQS message so that the original source of the data will be tracked downstream. The Avalara transaction processor keeps track of the parameters for Marketplace Fairness handling per platform (and thereby per extractor).