Utilize the Transaction Routing Service API
The Transaction Routing Service API ingests transactional data, allowing extractors to direct data into your Avalara application.
For every extractor, the Transaction Routing Service has a unique extractor code, unique extractor version ID, and marketplace name. These parameters are passed along in the SQS message so that the original source of the data will be tracked downstream. The Avalara transaction processor keeps track of the parameters for Marketplace Fairness handling per platform (and thereby per extractor).
PostItems
Call the PostItems API to create new items or update items if they already exist. A list of items that can be included in the PostItems body is available in the TrustFile API Reference.
PostItems Advice:
- Use the
refundflag to specify whether this is a sale item (default) or a refund. If
refundis
true, taxes and amounts are automatically made negative. Similarly, if you input negative amounts/taxes, those values will remain negative.
- Refunds should be pushed to the application regardless of whether an original sale item exists.
- Addresses are used to source the jurisdictions involved in the sale. The
shipFromAddressis optional, and the default address will be used if this is not provided. You can retrieve the default
shipFromAddressby calling
GET /connections/.
- In some cases, a review by the user might be required (for example, if the service does not provide taxes or shipping data for refunds). When this occurs, set
reviewRequiredto
trueand provide a
reviewMessagethat describes the reason for the review.
- A maximum of 1000 items can be posted at one time.
Example Request
The example request below specifies the extractor to direct data to AvaTax.
curl
-X POST
-H 'Accept: application/json'
-H 'Authorization: Bearer MTIzNDU2Nzg5OjEyMzQ1Njc4OUFCQ0RFRjEyMzQ1Njc4OUFCQ0RFRg=='
-H 'Content-Type: application/json'
--data-raw '{
"consumerSystem": "avalaraccount",
"items": [
{
"itemId": "0ghjkl12",
"transactionDate": "2020-09-27",
"shipFromAddress": {},
"shipToAddress": {
"line1": "1000 W Main St",
"city": "Seattle",
"state": "WA",
"zip": "98101"
},
"shippingAmount": 30,
"shippingTax": 0,
"salesAmount": 0,
"salesTax": 3.0,
"refund": false,
"description": "Feenn Ruby Brooch"
}
]
}'
'https://api.avalara.com/v3/connections/b90c1a73-bc6c-4830-aa16-42b588bb011a/items'
Example Response
{
"consumerSystem": "avalaraccount",
"items": [
{
"itemId": "0ghjkl12",
"transactionDate": "2020-09-27",
"shipFromAddress": {},
"shipToAddress": {
"line1": "1000 W Main St",
"city": "Seattle",
"state": "WA",
"zip": "98101"
},
"shippingAmount": 30,
"shippingTax": 0,
"salesAmount": 0,
"salesTax": 3.0,
"refund": false,
"description": "Feenn Ruby Brooch"
}
]
}