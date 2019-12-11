Avalara AvaTax VAT Badge Requirements
Prerequisite - Avalara Certified for Sales Tax
*Avalara is expanding VAT functionality available within the AvaTax service. The complete set of requirements needed to achieve the VAT badge are in progress.
Additional Requirements - Customer Record Integration
Business identification No. - Required
Also known as VAT Registration ID – This data element should be found directly on the transaction (sales order, sales invoice) header. Some applications may not carry that information onto the transaction itself, and the connector may have to pull directly from the customer record.
Additional Requirements – Transaction Processing Integration
Country Code (2 digit ISO code) - Required
The country code associated with the various addresses stored on the transaction must be sent. This information should not have to be sourced from the customer record.
Currency Code - Required
Transaction currency code – AvaTax needs to know the currency the document is transacted in, not the default currency information.
Ship-to address, including country code - Required
Ship-to address must contain country code.
Ship-from address, including country code - Required
Ship-from address must include country code.
EU Invoice Messaging - Suggested
Option to display messaging returned by the AvaTax engine on customer invoice.
Is Seller Importer of Record - Suggested
Is the merchant/seller the importer of record for this transaction.