

Disable address validation option - Required

The Seller should be able to disable or enable address validations in the config screen.



Standardize and correct Address input - Required

Providing the ability to standardize and correct the address information and optionally Accept or Ignore the recommended changes from AvaTax.



Address Validation for North American Addresses Only - Required

Avalara Address Validation endpoint only works with US and Canadian Addresses. Do not call the service for other countries.



Disable address validation during order entry option - Conditional

The Seller should be able to disable or enable address validation during order entry in the config screen.

If address validation is automatic, merchant must have option to disable this function.



Have an option to return Address Validation results in upper or lower case - Suggested

Avalara Address Validation provides an option for the returning results in upper or lower case.



Batch Validation Utility/Process - Suggested

Once an address has been Validated (optionally standardized and corrected), recommend marking the address as Validated.



Implement an Is Dirty Flag on Addresses in your Application - Suggested

Keep track if making a call to Address Validation is even necessary.



Capture Address Type - Suggested

Does address validation capture address type Business/ Home / ETC.