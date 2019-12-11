Avalara AvaTax Address Validation Badge Requirements
Administration/Utilities Integration
Disable address validation option - Required
The Seller should be able to disable or enable address validations in the config screen.
Standardize and correct Address input - Required
Providing the ability to standardize and correct the address information and optionally Accept or Ignore the recommended changes from AvaTax.
Address Validation for North American Addresses Only - Required
Avalara Address Validation endpoint only works with US and Canadian Addresses. Do not call the service for other countries.
Disable address validation during order entry option - Conditional
The Seller should be able to disable or enable address validation during order entry in the config screen.
If address validation is automatic, merchant must have option to disable this function.
Have an option to return Address Validation results in upper or lower case - Suggested
Avalara Address Validation provides an option for the returning results in upper or lower case.
Batch Validation Utility/Process - Suggested
Once an address has been Validated (optionally standardized and corrected), recommend marking the address as Validated.
Implement an Is Dirty Flag on Addresses in your Application - Suggested
Keep track if making a call to Address Validation is even necessary.
Capture Address Type - Suggested
Does address validation capture address type Business/ Home / ETC.
Address Validation Touchpoints
Send required header level data elements - Required
Destination Address
Origin Address
Send optional line (detail) level data elements – Destination address - Suggested
If items are being shipped to multiple destinations.
Send optional line (detail) level data elements – Origin address - Suggested
If items are being shipped from multiple locations.
Server Audit Clarity
Pass connector identifier information via the TaxSvc.Profile.Client property - Required
Integrations must include information about the connector, such as name, version, and company name, as a signature to each transaction. EXAMPLE: TaxSvc.Profile.Client = “Dynamics AX,9.0,MyApp for AX by ACME INC,1.0”