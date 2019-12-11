

CertCapture Configuration - Required

The CertCapture Configuration window must allow the user to specify the configuration/connection information.

API Username

API Password

Client ID(s)



CertCapture Test Connect Button - Required

Test the connection to the CertCapture service and verifies the CertCapture API credentials. This is an important element to allow for successful troubleshooting of the CertCapture service



User Implementation Guide - Required

The User Implementation Guide should contain screenshots and information allowing the end user to cofigure CertCapture and information on the functionality of the integration.



Enable Logging - Required

Enables detailed CertCapture transaction logging within the application including capture of round-trip processing time.



Batch Load Customers - Suggested

Utility to batch load customer records into CertCapture.



Request time out definition - Suggested

Define CertCapture request timeout length, CertCapture best practices prescribes default setting of 300ms.



CertCapture Admin Console Link - Suggested

Link to the CertCapture Application Dashboard.