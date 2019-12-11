This document provides requirements and business process flow for the Hybrid model, specifically the requirements and flow for requesting AvaTax tax content, consuming the content, and generating a transaction feed from the POS application to AvaTax for all sales activity using the POS disconnected tax calculation. The 100% connected model noted above is designed and developed in a similar fashion as an eCommerce application.

Avalara shall generate tax content in a standard format providing a data feed that is consumed by the POS application supporting its native tax functionality. The tax content feed shall be tailored to each Avalara AvaTax client. The tax content data shall include, at a minimum, tax jurisdiction, tax rate and product/service taxability information for each brick & mortar store location.

The merchant shall provide the following information facilitating the generation of its tax content feed:

Nexus information – nexus selections made by the merchant on its AvaTax account shall provide this information

Store Location(s) – the merchant must define each of its brick & mortar stores as AvaTax Location Codes with a Location Category of Storefront

Tax Code(s) – the merchant must select the AvaTax Tax Codes (Goods & Services Type) applicable for its product catalog

The POS application shall call AvaTax for the tax content feed. The Development Solution Partner (DSP) is responsible for transforming the tax content data into a format compatible with the application’s tax tables and loading the transformed data into the application’s tax tables.

The DSP is responsible for capturing POS transaction data calculated using the AvaTax tax content and submitting, via transaction feed, to the merchant’s AvaTax account. The DSP shall: