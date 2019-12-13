AvaTax Developer Conferences

CRUSH

The future of tax compliance — now

May 12-14, 2020

St. Louis Union Station Hotel
Join us in St. Louis where we’ll decipher today's most confounding tax challenges and help you navigate the future of tax compliance over three days of industry insights, peer guidance and networking, and hands-on technical training.
Register now Learn more

Tuesday, May 12, 2020

TIMETOPIC
8:30am – 3:30pmOptional excursions
5:00pm – 6:30pmWelcome reception
8:30am – 4:30pmAll-day learning lab

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

TIMETOPIC
7:30am - 8:30amBreakfast
8:30am - 12:20pmSessions
12:20pm - 1:20pmLunch and customer awards
1:20pm - 4:30pmSessions
5:30pm - 6:30pmNetworking reception
8:30am - 4:30pmAll-day learning lab

Thursday, May 14, 2020

TIMETOPIC
7:30am - 8:30amBreakfast
8:30am - 12:20pmSessions
12:20pm - 1:20pmLunch with sponsor showcase prizes
1:20pm - 4:30pmSessions
4:30pm - 5:30pmClosing reception
8:30am - 4:30pmAll-day learning lab
Register now