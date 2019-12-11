AvaTax API Support

Avalara provides a variety of free and premium support options for customers and developers seeking help. For immediate help, please call 877-780-4848 and your call will be answered as quickly as possible.

  • You can open a ticket with customer support at any time.
  • Customer support agents will review your ticket and respond to you via email.
  • Help text and tutorials are available for a variety of tasks.
  • Specific help is available for a wide variety of accounting systems and ERP software.
Developer community forums
  • Problems that require more complex advice can be handled by Avalara's professional services team.
  • Your customer account manager can help match you up with the right team in professional services.
  • The professional services team can provide custom solutions tailored to your needs.
  • Avalara holds regular developer webinars that include discussion of development tips and tricks.
  • Some webinar sessions may include time for open Q&A.
  • Our annual CRUSH 2020 conference features direct access to key developers and senior staff members.
  • Come join us and learn about AvaTax and ways to handle complex tax compliance challenges.
  • Developer-specific track and sessions to be announced soon.
