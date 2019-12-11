AvaTax API Support
Avalara provides a variety of free and premium support options for customers and developers seeking help. For immediate help, please call 877-780-4848 and your call will be answered as quickly as possible.
Professional services
- Problems that require more complex advice can be handled by Avalara's professional services team.
- Your customer account manager can help match you up with the right team in professional services.
- The professional services team can provide custom solutions tailored to your needs.
