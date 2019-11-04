Test cases
Depending on the scope of your integration and your business practice, your test cases will vary. For development partners, many of these are requirements for certification. If you were to give us a full functionality demo, here’s what we’d like to see.
|Use case
|Expected outcome
|Demonstrate
|Validate ability to asociate materials/products to AFC Transaction Service type pair (T/S pair).
|You should be able to run a transaction with valid AFC T/S pair.
|How AFC T/S pairs are aligned to material/product in source system.
|Validate process to determine Jurisdiction(s).
|You should be able to obtain correct Pcode/FIPS/NPaNxx for the jurisdiction. For example, ability to obtain correct Pcode using ZipToPCode API.
|Display the correct Pcode for the jurisdiction.
|Validate Company specific data in AFC transactional inputs.
You should have the ability to pass through all types of inputs through with transactions:
|Validate execution of base calculate tax function.
|You Should be able to submit basic transactions with required data values. For example, ability to calculate taxes using CalcTaxesWithPcode API call and get correct tax results.
|You should be able to submit basic transaction with required data values. For example, ability to calculate taxes using CalcTaxesWithPcode API call and get correct tax results.
Validate Adjustment handling
|You should be able to submit adjustment transactions. For example, ability to apply adjustments using CalcAdjWithPcode API call and get correct tax results.
|Pre API call setup and display adjustment results in source system
Validate Exemption handling
Applies to both Customer Mode and non customer mode
You should be able to submit transactions with exemption information for Level, category, and specific exemption. The results should reflect the exempted taxes.
For example, Ability to submit Tax exemption[] along with Transaction[] using CalcTaxesWithPcode API call and verify correct tax results.
Validate Invoice transaction (Customer Mode):
|User should be able to submit invoice mode/customer mode transactions and received results from API service For example, Ability to submit a single transaction to be processed for a customer batch using "CalcCustTaxes" API and verify results using "ProcessCustomerbatch" API.
Validate Batch Invoice/Customer Mode Adjustment handling
|User should be able to submit invoice mode/customer mode adjustment transactions and received results from API service. For example, Ability to submit a single adjustment transaction to be processed for a customer batch using "CalcCustAdj" API and verify results using "ProcessCustomerbatch" API.
|Validate ability to pass a single channel line and a multi-channel line.
Ability to pass following line transactions together for system to return taxes.
Ability to pass following Trunk transactions together
Ability to pass following channel transactions together
|Display API set and execute transaction, showing results in source system.
Validate ability to treat common AFC returned exceptions
|Ability to distinguish between these exceptions and how to handle these:
|Display error code