Connecticut Governor Proposes Plan to Lower Deficit

  • Dec 14, 2012 | Gail Cole

Connecticut has a projected deficit of more than $400 million. In response, Governor Daniel P. Malloy (D) has proposed reducing the state budget by nearly $243 million. His "roadmap to a deficit mitigation plan," released last week, asks legislators to dig deep and find possible areas that can be cut. He has said that he hopes "the final plan will be bipartisan one… ."

Part of the plan involves "cracking down on tax fraud." The Hartford Courant reports that "the state intends to buy an automated program that will help it track down tax cheats, including those hard-to-find cases involving scofflaws who no longer live in Connecticut." The roadmap projects recovering $8,500,000.00 from "Enhance[d] Fraud Detection at the Department of Revenue Services."

Negotiations between the Governor's Office, the Office of Policy and Management (OPM), and all four legislative caucuses are scheduled to begin Monday, December 17. The vote is set for December 19, 2012.

Do you do business in Connecticut? Are you ready for an audit?

Gail began researching and writing about sales tax in 2012 and has been fascinated with it ever since. She has a penchant for uncovering unusual tax facts, and endeavors to make complex sales tax laws more digestible for both experts and laypeople.