Alabama: August Sales Tax Holiday Updated
- Jun 11, 2013 | Gail Cole
The Department of Revenue has once again updated the list of local governments that have let the department know whether or not they will be participating in this year’s Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday.
Participating in 2013 only:
- Anderson (9479);
- Argo (9729);
- Clark County (7013);
- Collinsville (9434);
- DeKalb County (7025);
- Eufaula (9304);
- Greenville (9435);
- Hurtsboro (9451);
- Lauderdale County (7039);
- Lexington (9468) (limited participation);
- Madison (9662);
- Morris (9373);
- Orrville (9775);
- Pell City (9621);
- Piedmont (9426);
- Roanoke (9319);
- Saraland (9758);
- Sheffield (9453);
- Sullignet (9392);
- Sylvania (9487);
- Thorsby (9640);
- Uniontown (9347);
- Webb (9710);
- Wedowee (9374);
- West Blocton (9693); and
- Wetumpka (9338).
Not a team player:
- Ethelsville (9154);
- Glen Allen (9165); and
- Riverview (9637).
The list is not yet complete; numerous localities have not yet notified the department of their intentions.
Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
Gail Cole
Gail began researching and writing about sales tax in 2012 and has been fascinated with it ever since. She has a penchant for uncovering unusual tax facts, and endeavors to make complex sales tax laws more digestible for both experts and laypeople.