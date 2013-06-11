Alabama: August Sales Tax Holiday Updated

The Department of Revenue has once again updated the list of local governments that have let the department know whether or not they will be participating in this year’s Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday.

Participating in 2013 only:

Anderson (9479);

Argo (9729);

Clark County (7013);

Collinsville (9434);

DeKalb County (7025);

Eufaula (9304);

Greenville (9435);

Hurtsboro (9451);

Lauderdale County (7039);

Lexington (9468) (limited participation);

Madison (9662);

Morris (9373);

Orrville (9775);

Pell City (9621);

Piedmont (9426);

Roanoke (9319);

Saraland (9758);

Sheffield (9453);

Sullignet (9392);

Sylvania (9487);

Thorsby (9640);

Uniontown (9347);

Webb (9710);

Wedowee (9374);

West Blocton (9693); and

Wetumpka (9338).

Not a team player:

Ethelsville (9154);

Glen Allen (9165); and

Riverview (9637).

The list is not yet complete; numerous localities have not yet notified the department of their intentions.

