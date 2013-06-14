Certain Louisiana Localities May Raise Sales Tax

Louisiana has a new law that “authorizes certain parishes and school boards to levy a one-half cent sales tax,” effective August 1, 2013.

What makes a parish eligible?

To qualify, parishes must:

Be governed by a home rule charter; and

Have a population between 115,000 and 125,000 (according to the latest federal decennial census).

Any new one-half cent sales tax would be “in addition to the taxes authorized by R.S. 47:338.54 and other law.” Voter approval is required.

What makes a school board eligible?

School boards may levy an additional sales and use tax if the population of the parish is between 22,000 and 422,800 (according to the latest federal decennial census). Any additional sales and use tax may not exceed one percent “within the territorial jurisdiction of the parish.”

How do you manage sales tax rate changes?

Get Free Tax Rate Tables

Louisiana State Rates

photo credit: 401(K) 2013 via photopin cc