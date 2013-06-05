Connecticut Considers Tax Amnesty for Fall 2013

UPDATE, 6.24.13: Governor Dan Malloy has signed HB 6704 into law, effectively establishing a Connecticut tax amnesty program.

Connecticut lawmakers have sent a budget bill, HB 6704, to Governor Dan Malloy’s (D) desk. Among many other items, the bill would establish a tax amnesty program.

The tax amnesty, for “persons owing any tax for any affected taxable period,” would run from September 16, 2013 through November 15, 2013. The tax commissioner may require any or all tax amnesty applications to be filed electronically.

HB 6704 explains that during the tax amnesty program, “the commissioner shall not seek to collect any civil penalties that may be applicable and shall not seek criminal prosecution for any affected person for an affected taxable period for which amnesty has been granted.”

Participation in the tax amnesty program also mandates “an express and absolute relinquishment by the affected person of all of the affected person’s administrative and judicial rights of appeal that have not run or otherwise expired as of the date payment is made for an affected taxable period….”

Those who participate in the tax amnesty program would do well to “pay all amounts due to this state for an affected taxable period….” If outstanding taxes are owed, “any amnesty granted to this section shall be invalid.”

Get Free Tax Rate Tables

Connecticut State Rates

photo credit: 401(K) 2013 via photopin cc