Iowa Sales Tax Rate Changes, July 2013
- Jun 18, 2013 | Gail Cole
In addition to the 5% state sales tax, Iowa localities may impose a regular local option sales tax (LOST) that may not exceed 1%. Eventually, these local option sales taxes expire, or more quaintly, "sunset."
On June 30, 2013, a 1% LOST will sunset in many cities:
Cities with LOST Sunsets include:
- Brazil, Appanoose County;
- Darbyville, Appanoose County;
- Iconium, Appanoose County;
- Jerome, Appanoose County;
- Mason City, Cerro Gordo County;
- Churdan, Greene County;
- Hills, Johnson County;
- Iowa City, Johnson County;
- Lone Tree, Johnson County;
- Oxford, Johnson County;
- Shueyville, Johnson County;
- Solon, Johnson County;
- Swisher, Johnson County;
- Tiffin, Johnson County;
- University Heights, Johnson County;
- Bentonsport, Van Buren County;
- Douds, Van Buren County;
- Leando, Van Buren County;
- Mount Sterling, Van Buren County;
- Selma, Van Buren County; and
- Unincorporated Van Buren County.
The complete list is available at the Iowa Department of Revenue LOST county rates page.
Tracking local rate changes can be taxing. Automation makes it easier.
Get Free Tax Rate Tables
Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
Avalara Author
Gail Cole
Avalara Author Gail Cole
Gail began researching and writing about sales tax in 2012 and has been fascinated with it ever since. She has a penchant for uncovering unusual tax facts, and endeavors to make complex sales tax laws more digestible for both experts and laypeople.