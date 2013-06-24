Louisiana Tax Exemption for Gold, Silver, and Coins

Purveyors of precious metals take note: Louisiana has passed a bill (H682) that removes the dollar limit for the sales tax exemption on gold, silver, or numismatic coins, or platinum, gold, or silver bullion. Previously, the exemption was limited to sales that did not exceed $1000.

