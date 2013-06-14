Nevada: White Pine County Tax Rate Increase
Jun 14, 2013
The Department of Taxation has announced an upcoming tax rate change for White Pine County. Effective July 1, 2013, White Pine County will reinstate a local option sales tax of 0.25%. As a result, the total tax rate from White Pine County will increase from 7.475% to 7.725%.
Revenue generated by the tax will fund operation and maintenance of an indoor swimming pool for the county.
