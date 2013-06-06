Avalara Taxrates > Blog > Sales Tax Rate Changes > Texas Local Sales Tax Rate Change, July 2013 - Avalara

Texas Local Sales Tax Rate Change, July 2013

  Jun 6, 2013
Texas sales and use tax rate changes, July 2013.

The Comptroller of Public Accounts has announced several local sales and use tax rate changes, effective July 1, 2013.

Cedar Hill will reduce the city sales tax for economic and industrial development, which is an additional tax:

City / County NameLocal CodeLocal RateTotal Rate
Cedar Hill (Dallas Co)20571370.018750.0825
Cedar Hill Crime Control District50575100.00125 
Cedar Hill (Ellis Co)20571370.018750.0825
Cedar Hill Crime Control District50575100.00125 

Granite Shoals (2027036), in Burnet County, will impose a new city sales and use tax for municipal street maintenance and repair. The new local rate is .012500 and the new combined state and local rate is .075000.

There are two new Special Purpose District (SPD) sales and use taxes:

  • Cedar Hill Crime Control and Prevention District (rates listed above); and
  • Natalia Muncipal Development District (5163502), with a local rate of .005000.

Boundary information is available through the Window on State Government.

