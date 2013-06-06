Texas Local Sales Tax Rate Change, July 2013
The Comptroller of Public Accounts has announced several local sales and use tax rate changes, effective July 1, 2013.
Cedar Hill will reduce the city sales tax for economic and industrial development, which is an additional tax:
|City / County Name
|Local Code
|Local Rate
|Total Rate
|Cedar Hill (Dallas Co)
|2057137
|0.01875
|0.0825
|Cedar Hill Crime Control District
|5057510
|0.00125
|Cedar Hill (Ellis Co)
|2057137
|0.01875
|0.0825
|Cedar Hill Crime Control District
|5057510
|0.00125
Granite Shoals (2027036), in Burnet County, will impose a new city sales and use tax for municipal street maintenance and repair. The new local rate is .012500 and the new combined state and local rate is .075000.
There are two new Special Purpose District (SPD) sales and use taxes:
- Cedar Hill Crime Control and Prevention District (rates listed above); and
- Natalia Muncipal Development District (5163502), with a local rate of .005000.
Boundary information is available through the Window on State Government.
