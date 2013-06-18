Texas: New Dates for August Sales Tax Holiday
- Jun 18, 2013 | Gail Cole
Texas has an annual sales tax holiday for back-to-school supplies. It was previously scheduled to take place August 16-18; now, however, that date has changed.
Last week, Governor Rick Perry signed into law legislation that moves the annual sales tax holiday to August 9-11. It begins 12:01 a.m. on the 9th and concludes 11:59 on the 11th.
The Fine Print
The Texas Comptroller has published "Important information you should know about this tax-saving event." Exempt items include:
- Clothing and footwear costing less than $100. "The exemption does not apply to sales of special clothing or footwear that the manufacturer primarily designed for athletic activity or protective use…."
- Backpacks costing less than $100. The exemption does not apply to "items that are reasonably defined as luggage, briefcases, athletic/duffle/gym bags, computer bags, purses or framed backpacks."
- Most school supplies costing less than $100. These include, but are not limited to: binders, calculators, glue, index cards, lunch boxes, paper, scissors, and writing tablets.
Read more fine print here.
Sales tax exemptions are a part of business. How do you manage your sales tax exemption certificates?
Get Free Tax Rate Tables
Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
Avalara Author
Gail Cole
Avalara Author Gail Cole
Gail began researching and writing about sales tax in 2012 and has been fascinated with it ever since. She has a penchant for uncovering unusual tax facts, and endeavors to make complex sales tax laws more digestible for both experts and laypeople.