Texas: New Dates for August Sales Tax Holiday

Texas has an annual sales tax holiday for back-to-school supplies. It was previously scheduled to take place August 16-18; now, however, that date has changed.

Last week, Governor Rick Perry signed into law legislation that moves the annual sales tax holiday to August 9-11. It begins 12:01 a.m. on the 9th and concludes 11:59 on the 11th.

The Fine Print

The Texas Comptroller has published "Important information you should know about this tax-saving event." Exempt items include:

Clothing and footwear costing less than $100. "The exemption does not apply to sales of special clothing or footwear that the manufacturer primarily designed for athletic activity or protective use…."

Backpacks costing less than $100. The exemption does not apply to "items that are reasonably defined as luggage, briefcases, athletic/duffle/gym bags, computer bags, purses or framed backpacks."

Most school supplies costing less than $100. These include, but are not limited to: binders, calculators, glue, index cards, lunch boxes, paper, scissors, and writing tablets.

