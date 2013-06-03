Avalara Taxrates > Blog > Sales Tax Rate Changes > Virginia: Motor Vehicle Sales Tax Rate Change - Avalara

Virginia: Motor Vehicle Sales Tax Rate Change

  • Jun 3, 2013 | Gail Cole
Shopping for a Lamborghini in Virginia? Buy it before July 1, 2013, when the sales tax rate for motor vehicles increases by 1%.

The sales and use tax rate for motor vehicles in Virginia is set to increase on July 1, 2013. Vehicles purchased prior to that date are subject to the current sales and use tax rate of 3%. Vehicles purchased on or after July 1, 2013, will be subject to a sales and use tax rate of 4%.

This seems straightforward, but even the most simple matters can be complicated once sales and use tax gets involved. Sure enough, the Attorney General of Virginia was asked to clarify which tax rate applies when a vehicle is purchased prior to July 1 but titled by the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles on or after July 1.

According to the Attorney General:

"[T]he proper tax rate to impose on a vehicle sale transaction in Virginia is the tax rate in effect at the time of the sales, when ownership or possession of the vehicle is transferred, whichever of these events of sale occurs first." 

In other words, if the sales transaction takes place prior to July 1, 2013, the rate of tax imposed should be 3%. This holds true even if the Department of Motor Vehicles titles the vehicle on or after July 1, 2013.

How does your business keep track of sales tax rate changes? Automation can help.

photo credit: DABofTHEbrake via photopin cc

Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
Gail Cole
Avalara Author
Gail Cole
Gail Cole
Avalara Author Gail Cole
Gail began researching and writing about sales tax in 2012 and has been fascinated with it ever since. She has a penchant for uncovering unusual tax facts, and endeavors to make complex sales tax laws more digestible for both experts and laypeople.