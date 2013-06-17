Virginia Sales Tax Rate Changes, July 2013

The Department of Taxation has announced a change to the July 2013 sales and use tax rate change in Northern Virginia and the Hampton Roads Region.

Under House Bill 2313, which takes effect July 1, 2013, the Virginia state retail sales and use tax rate will increase by 0.3%. An additional 0.7% increase is slated for counties located in Planning District 23 of the Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads regions.

According to the Department of Taxation:

“[T]he new 0.7 percent additional Retail Sales and Use Tax that will be imposed in the Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads Regions will not be imposed in the counties of Gloucester and Surry.” (Emphasis mine).

It turns out that Gloucester and Surry Counties are not located in Planning District 23. As a result, the rate of retail sales and use tax in the Counties of Surry and Gloucester will see only the 0.3% statewide increase on July 1. Their new sale and use tax rate will be 5.3%.

Planning District 23: New Sales and Use Tax Rate, July 2013:

Isle of Wight County, 6%;

James City County, 6%;

Southampton County, 6%;

York County, 6%;

City of Chesapeake, 6%;

City of Franklin, 6%;

City of Hampton, 6%;

City of Newport News, 6%;

City of Norfolk, 6%;

City of Poquoson, 6%;

City of Portsmouth, 6%;

City of Suffolk, 6%;

City of Virginia Beach, 6%; and

City of Williamsburg, 6%.

photo credit: Battleofthehook via photopin cc