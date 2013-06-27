Washington D.C. Lowers Sales Tax
- Jun 27, 2013 | Will Frei
Washington D.C. voted to decrease its sales tax from 6% to 5.75%, starting October 1, 2013. The sales tax decrease is only one way in which lawmakers are utilizing a 5-year projected budget surplus of $600 million.
How does your business handle sales tax changes?
