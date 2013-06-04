White Plains, New York, Extends Sales and Use Tax

The City of White Plains, New York, is authorized to impose a one-quarter of one percent sales and use tax. The current authorization had been set to expire on August 31, 2013. However, recent legislation extends the authorization for another two years.

The legislation amends the tax law for White Plains, authorizing and empowering the city “to adopt and amend local laws, ordinances or resolutions imposing such taxes at a rate which is:

one-half of one percent additional to the three percent rate authorized above in this paragraph...;

an additional one-quarter of one percent in addition to the other rates authorized in this paragraph…; and

an additional one-quarter of one percent in addition to the other rates authorized in this paragraph...."

These taxes, which amount to 1%, may now be extended until August 31, 2015.

