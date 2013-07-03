West Virginia Eliminates Sales Tax on Food

Groceries are now a little less expensive in West Virginia, thanks to the July 1, 2013, elimination of the state sales tax on food.

The 6% food tax started its decline in West Virginia back in 2005, when Governor Earl Ray Tomblin (D) was president of the senate. It was reduced to 3% in 2008 and dropped to 1% in 2012. On Monday of this week, West Virginians were charged no sales tax on their food purchases.

West Virginia sales tax no longer applies to the sales and use of "food and food ingredients." However, tax still applies "to the purchase of prepared food, vending machine food" and soft drinks.

One of life's basic necessities

In announcing the elimination of the sales tax on food, Governor Tomblin said that "West Virginians have been burdened by a regressive tax on one of life's basic necessities [for too long]. The elimination of the food tax allows families to keep more of their hard-earned money."

The average family of four is expected to save $52 each year due to the elimination of the final 1% sales tax on food. Since the tax on food began its decline, West Virginia families have saved $162 million each year.

