Vermont Municipalities with Local Sales Tax
Update, 6.12.14: Beginning July 1, 2014, St. Albans Town will impose a local option tax.
On June 1, 2014, the Vermont Department of Taxes updated its local option tax web page.
There are three local option taxes in Vermont: a 1% general local option sales tax in addition to the 6% general Vermont state rate; a 1% local option meals and room tax in addition to the 9% state rate; and a 1% local option alcoholic beverage tax in addition to the 10% state rate.
The following municipalities have a 1% local option sales tax:
- Burlington
- Dover
- Killington
- Manchester
- Middlebury
- Rutland Town
- South Burlington
- Stratton
- Williston
- Winhall
- Wilmington
