Arizona Tax Amnesty 2015

Governor Doug Ducey of Arizona has signed the FY 2016 budget, which he hopes will balance the state budget without raising taxes. A tax amnesty program and a new program to detect fraudulent tax reporting are integral to the plan. Together, they are expected to generate approximately $74 million in additional tax revenue.

The tax amnesty will cover any taxable year ending before July 1, 2015. It will run from September 1, 2015 through October 31, 2015. For successful participants, the Arizona Department of Revenue will “abate any unpaid tax liability as of August 1, 2015 that has been established as of [that date] and that is remaining unpaid as of the date of the amnesty application.”

Taxpayers who are granted amnesty must waive “any right to refund or credit for the total amount of the tax liability for each taxable year included in the application.” Additional information (see Section 19).

