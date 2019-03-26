Arkansas sales tax rate changes: April 2019
Numerous local sales and use tax rate changes take effect in Arkansas on April 1, 2019.
City rate changes
- Wilmot (Ashley County): Increased to 2%
- Rogers (Benton County): Annexation (no change to 2% rate)
- Bentonville (Benton County): Annexation (no change to 2% rate)
- Gentry (Benton County): Increased to 2%
- Cave Springs (Benton County): Deannexation (no change to 1% rate)
- Bella Vista (Benton County): Annexation (no change to 1% rate)
- Caraway (Craighead County): Annexation (no change to 1% rate)
- Monette (Craighead County): Annexation (no change to 1% rate)
- Dyer (Crawford County): Annexation (no change to 1% rate)
- Pleasant Plains (Independence County): Annexation (no change to 2% rate)
- Wabbaseka (Jefferson County): Increased to 2%
- Redfield (Jefferson County): Increased to 2%
- Magazine (Logan County): Annexation (no change to 2% rate)
- Scranton (Logan County): New 1%
- Cabot (Lonoke County): Annexation (no change to 2% rate)
- Jasper (Newton County): Annexation (no change to 2% rate)
- Lepanto (Poinsett County): Annexation (no change to 2% rate)
- Trumann (Poinsett County): Annexation (no change to 2% rate)
- Waldenburg (Poinsett County): Decreased to 1.5%
- Hector (Pope County): New 1.5%
- Little Rock (Pulaski County): Annexation (no change to 1.5% rate)
- Prairie Grove (Washington County): Increased to 2.75%
- Springdale (Washington County): Annexation (no change to 2% rate)
- Judsonia (White County): Annexation (no change to 1% rate)
County rate changes
- Fulton County: Increased to 3%
- Grant County: Increased to 1.25%
- Saline County: New 0.375%
- Sharp County: Increased to 1.75%
