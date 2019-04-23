Avalara Taxrates > Blog > Sales Tax Rate Changes > Alabama sales tax rate changes, May 2019

Alabama sales tax rate changes, May 2019

  • Apr 23, 2019 | Gail Cole
Some local sales and use tax rates in Alabama are increasing as of May 1, 2019.

In Cullman County, sales and use tax increases from 4.5% to 5% for the following:

  • General rate
  • Admissions to places of amusement and entertainment
  • Retail selling price of food for human consumption sold through vending machines

The rate for machines and parts and attachments for machines used in manufacturing tangible personal property in Cullman County increases from 1.5% to 2%.

In the Cullman County Corporate Limits and Police Jurisdiction of Arab (CL & PJ of Arab), rates for the following sales and use taxes increase from 3.5% to 4%:

  • General rate
  • Admissions to places of amusement and entertainment
  • Retail selling price of food for human consumption sold through vending machines

Additionally, the rate for machines and parts and attachments for machines used in manufacturing tangible personal property in the Cullman County CL & PJ of Arab increases from 1.5% to 2%.

Learn more about Alabama sales and use tax.

Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
