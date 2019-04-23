Alabama sales tax rate changes, May 2019

Some local sales and use tax rates in Alabama are increasing as of May 1, 2019.

In Cullman County, sales and use tax increases from 4.5% to 5% for the following:

General rate

Admissions to places of amusement and entertainment

Retail selling price of food for human consumption sold through vending machines

The rate for machines and parts and attachments for machines used in manufacturing tangible personal property in Cullman County increases from 1.5% to 2%.

In the Cullman County Corporate Limits and Police Jurisdiction of Arab (CL & PJ of Arab), rates for the following sales and use taxes increase from 3.5% to 4%:

General rate

Admissions to places of amusement and entertainment

Retail selling price of food for human consumption sold through vending machines

Additionally, the rate for machines and parts and attachments for machines used in manufacturing tangible personal property in the Cullman County CL & PJ of Arab increases from 1.5% to 2%.

Learn more about Alabama sales and use tax.