Arkansas sales and use tax rate changes, July 2019

Changes to several local sales and use tax rates will take effect in Arkansas on July 1, 2019. Most are due to annexations, when a city or county takes over neighboring territory, thus changing the sales and use tax rate in the newly annexed area.

Annexations (cities listed with new local rate)

Centerton (Benton County): 2%

East Camden (Ouachita County): 1%

Flippin (Marion County): 1%

Highfill (Benton County): 2%

Lake City (Craighead County): 1%

Pea Ridge (Benton County): 1%

New tax (cities listed with new local rate)

Hampton (Calhoun County): 0.5%

For the new total sales tax rate in each jurisdiction, the local rates listed above must be added to the Arkansas state sales and use tax rate of 6.5%.

