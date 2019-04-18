Arkansas sales and use tax rate changes, July 2019
- Apr 18, 2019 | Gail Cole
Changes to several local sales and use tax rates will take effect in Arkansas on July 1, 2019. Most are due to annexations, when a city or county takes over neighboring territory, thus changing the sales and use tax rate in the newly annexed area.
Annexations (cities listed with new local rate)
- Centerton (Benton County): 2%
- East Camden (Ouachita County): 1%
- Flippin (Marion County): 1%
- Highfill (Benton County): 2%
- Lake City (Craighead County): 1%
- Pea Ridge (Benton County): 1%
New tax (cities listed with new local rate)
- Hampton (Calhoun County): 0.5%
For the new total sales tax rate in each jurisdiction, the local rates listed above must be added to the Arkansas state sales and use tax rate of 6.5%.
Gail Cole
Gail began researching and writing about sales tax in 2012 and has been fascinated with it ever since. She has a penchant for uncovering unusual tax facts, and endeavors to make complex sales tax laws more digestible for both experts and laypeople.