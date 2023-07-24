Rates updated monthly
The California state sales tax rate is 7.25%. This rate is made up of a base rate of 6%, plus California adds a mandatory local rate of 1.25% that goes directly to city and county tax officials. Depending on local sales tax jurisdictions, the total tax rate can be as high as 10.25%.
Food and prescription drugs are exempt from sales tax.
Amazon owns and operates a number of fulfillment centers in California. This physical presence, or nexus, creates a sales tax obligation for Amazon and many sellers participating in Amazon’s Seller Central and Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) programs.
Businesses with nexus in California are required to register with the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration (CDTFA) and to charge, collect, and remit the appropriate tax.
Generally, a business has nexus in California when it has a physical presence there, such as a retail store, warehouse, inventory, or the regular presence of traveling salespeople or representatives. However, out-of-state sellers can also establish nexus.