California sales tax rates

Rates updated monthly

7.25–10.25%

California tax jurisdiction breakdown for 2023

Total rate range*

17.25%–23.25%

*Due to varying local sales tax rates, we strongly recommend our lookup and calculator tools on this page for the most accurate rates.

Sales tax rate lookup and sales tax item calculator

Look up the current rate for a specific address using the same technology that powers the Avalara AvaTax rate calculation engine.

Why can't I just use the ZIP code?

Tax rates can vary within ZIP code, county, and city. A street address provides more precise rates and calculations.

2023 rates for California cities and counties

Note: There can be variations within city and county lines. For more accurate rates, use the sales tax calculator.

City Sales Tax Rates

California sales tax details

The California state sales tax rate is 7.25%. This rate is made up of a base rate of 6%, plus California adds a mandatory local rate of 1.25% that goes directly to city and county tax officials. Depending on local sales tax jurisdictions, the total tax rate can be as high as 10.25%.

Food and prescription drugs are exempt from sales tax.

Amazon owns and operates a number of fulfillment centers in California. This physical presence, or nexus, creates a sales tax obligation for Amazon and many sellers participating in Amazon’s Seller Central and Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) programs.

Businesses with nexus in California are required to register with the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration (CDTFA) and to charge, collect, and remit the appropriate tax.

Generally, a business has nexus in California when it has a physical presence there, such as a retail store, warehouse, inventory, or the regular presence of traveling salespeople or representatives. However, out-of-state sellers can also establish nexus.

California sales tax guide

This free, online guide covers managing California sales tax compliance, including business registration, collecting tax returns, and state nexus obligations.

Visit the guide

