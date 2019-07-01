California sales tax changes
Tracking state and local sales tax rate and rule changes in California
Avalara TaxRates > California Sales Tax Overview > California Tax Rate Changes
California sales tax changes effective April 2019
The following sales tax rate changes are set to go into effect April 1, 2019 in California. For specific details including effective rate date changes, please refer to document L-595 from the California BOE.
Sales tax guide for California businesses
Our free, online guide covers all aspects of managing California sales tax compliance. Topics include:
- Business registration
- Collecting sales tax
- Filing sales tax returns
- State nexus obligations
- And more!
California sales tax changes archive
Connect with Avalara
See how easily our solutions work with your business applications.
Curious how we help with your specific tax challenges? Just ask.
Get direct help with your most pressing questions about tax software.