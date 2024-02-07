Get started
Get started

Wyoming sales tax rates

Rates updated monthly

Wyoming sales tax range for 2024

4%–6%

Base state sales tax rate

4%

Local rate range*

0%–2%

Total rate range

4%–6%

*Rates are rounded to the nearest hundredth. Due to varying local sales tax rates, we strongly recommend our lookup and calculator tools on this page for the most accurate rates.

Sales tax rate lookup and sales tax item calculator

Look up the current rate for a specific address using the same geolocation technology that powers the Avalara AvaTax rate calculation engine.

Tax rates can vary within a county, a city, or even a ZIP code. Using a street address helps to ensure more accurate rates and calculations when compared to relying on broader geographic indicators.

 

*Rates are rounded to the nearest hundredth.

Enter your U.S. address to get the sales tax rate for your exact location

Use my current location

Tax jurisdiction breakdown

--.--%

Minimum combined sales tax rate

--.--%

Calculate total amount

See your sales tax rate applied to any item price. Enter a numerical value with no commas or spaces.

$

Amount entered

Amount entered

+Total sales tax

Amount entered

Total amount

Amount entered

Automate your calculations

AvaTax offers street-level precision at the point of sale, eliminating the need to look up rates or maintain a database. Rate updates are pushed to your system automatically, based on the latest jurisdiction rules and regulations.
Explore AvaTax

2024 rates for Wyoming cities and counties

Note: There can be variations within city and county lines. For more accurate rates, use the sales tax calculator.

Download rate tables

Wyoming sales tax overview

The Wyoming (WY) state sales tax rate is currently 4%. Depending on local municipalities, the total tax rate can be as high as 6%.

Wyoming sales tax guide

This free, online guide covers managing Wyoming sales tax compliance, including business registration, collecting tax returns, and state nexus obligations.

Visit the guide

Connect with Avalara

877-224-3650
Schedule a call
Get technical support