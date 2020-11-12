Avalara Author
Gail Cole
Avalara Author Gail Cole
Gail began researching and writing about sales tax in 2012 and has been fascinated with it ever since. She has a penchant for uncovering unusual tax facts, and endeavors to make complex sales tax laws more digestible for both experts and laypeople.
Avalara Author
Will Frei
Avalara Author Will Frei
Will Frei covers sales tax news including best practices, legislation and sales tax technology. He is the Social Media Manager at Avalara.
Avalara Author
Rachael Brownell
Avalara Author Rachael Brownell
Rachael is a content writer with Avalara with over 15 years of regulatory and legislative analysis. She also plays a mean game of Scrabble.
Avalara Author
Susan McLain
Avalara Author Susan McLain
Susan McLain began her career as a technical writer in technology industries such as satellite networking and medical devices. Her skills encompass technical and marketing writing, usability engineering, verification and validation testing and protocol writing, requirements development, business analysis, technical illustration/graphic design and marketing. She has owned her own business providing service to small to medium sized business and in other positions, she has been in project management, documentation and marketing. She is currently the content specialist for Avalara helping to “make sales tax less taxing.”
Avalara Author
Steven Dunston
Avalara Author Steven Dunston
Steven Dunston is a marketing technologist with experience as a web developer, SEO specialist and creative director. Steven is manager of the Marketing Technology Group at Avalara.
Avalara Author
Christina Lengyel
Avalara Author Christina Lengyel
Christina Lengyel is a writer by trade and has found herself in taxes by way of research. As an analyst, she has tracked down thousands of products by UPC in order to determine when and where they are taxed.
Avalara Author
Logan Conner
Avalara Author Logan Conner
Avalara Author
Chris Lee
Avalara Author Chris Lee
Avalara Author
Jeanna Barrett
Avalara Author Jeanna Barrett
Jeanna Barrett is a leader in an innovative marketing movement focused on content, inbound and social marketing. Jeanna is currently Head of Inbound & Content Marketing for Kabbage, which pioneered the first financial services data and technology platform to provide fully automated small business loans. . Kabbage has grown to become the #1 online provider of business working capital and is a Forbes Top 100 Most Promising Company.