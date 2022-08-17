Avalara Names Danny Fields EVP Engineering and CTO

Former Oracle exec brings extensive high-volume cloud experience and global enterprise engineering management background to key role



SEATTLE — May 30, 2018 — Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced that tech industry veteran Danny Fields has joined the company as EVP Engineering and Chief Technology Officer. His responsibilities include shaping and leading the delivery and execution of Avalara’s technology vision, and overseeing the company’s global engineering teams.



Fields brings 28 years of engineering and executive management experience to Avalara. He has led teams in locations throughout the world, building complex enterprise cloud and on-premises solutions. He comes to Avalara from MobileIron, a global leader in mobile device management and enterprise mobility services, where he served as SVP Engineering and Chief Software Development Officer.

Prior to MobileIron, Fields worked at Oracle where he was a Group Vice President responsible for building the Oracle Service Cloud, which powers thousands of customer service centers around the world and is used by hundreds of thousands of support agents. He joined Oracle as part of its $1.8B acquisition of RightNow Technologies. Fields was Vice President of Engineering, building the RightNow Service Cloud.

"Danny brings a highly sought-after combination of time-tested engineering skills and leadership to Avalara,” said Avalara CEO Scott McFarlane. “Our customers require reliability and efficiency in our products. They expect us to deliver innovation within our products to keep pace with the accelerating complexity of tax. Danny will lead our distributed technology teams to achieve and exceed our promises for customers.”

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transaction taxes, including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications, and other tax types. The company delivers comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions designed to be fast, accurate, and easy to use. The Avalara Compliance Cloud® platform helps customers manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities throughout the world.

Avalara offers more than 600 pre-built integrations into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce, and other business applications, making the integration of tax and compliance solutions easy for customers. Each year, the company processes billions of indirect tax transactions for customers and users, files more than a million tax returns, and manages millions of tax exemption certificates and other compliance documents.

A privately held company, Avalara’s venture capital investors include Sageview Capital, Battery Ventures, Warburg Pincus, Technology Crossover Ventures, Arthur Ventures, and other institutional and individual investors. Headquartered in Seattle, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and overseas in the U.K., Belgium, Brazil, and India. More information at avalara.com.