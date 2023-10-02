Avalara MyLodgeTax Introduces New API for Streamlined Customer Onboarding at Rezfest 2018

MARCO ISLAND, FL — September 26, 2018 — Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR), a leading provider of tax compliance automation software for businesses of all sizes, today announced a new onboarding API for Avalara MyLodgeTax , the company’s tax compliance solution for the lodging industry, at the Rezfest vacation rental management user conference. The new API allows vacation rental homeowners, hosts, and property managers to easily transfer their property information from participating vacation rental platforms directly to Avalara MyLodgeTax’s robust lodging tax compliance solution.

Avalara MyLodgeTax partners, including leading short-term rental platforms and property management solutions, will be able to seamlessly transfer authorized user profile and property information directly to Avalara MyLodgeTax for their customers. Partners know their customers have lodging tax filing obligations and can streamline the MyLodgeTax onboarding process for them, making compliance easier. Customers will be able to purchase Avalara’s short-term lodging tax compliance tools without the hassle of having to duplicate their personal and property information that already exists in the partner system.

“MyLodgeTax provides a very simple, yet powerful, lodging tax solution across the short-term rental industry,” said Rob Stephens, co-founder and general manager of Avalara MyLodgeTax. “To date, Avalara MyLodgeTax users have been required to onboard directly on the MyLodgeTax website. Our goal with the new onboarding API is to make lodging tax compliance as easy as possible for partners and end users alike by enabling customers to join directly from partner sites. Through the new onboarding API, customers can give Avalara access to the information necessary to provide comprehensive lodging tax compliance services, with reduced effort and friction.”

