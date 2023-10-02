Avalara Expands into Alcoholic Beverage Compliance through Acquisition

SEATTLE, WA — January 23, 2019 — Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR), a leading provider of tax compliance automation software for businesses of all sizes, today announced it has acquired the operational assets of Compli, a provider of compliance services, technology, and software to producers, distributors, and importers of alcoholic beverages in the United States.

“Avalara’s mission is to serve the tax compliance needs of all companies in all industries, worldwide,” said Marshal Kushniruk, EVP of Corporate Development at Avalara. “Compli has exceptional IP, technology, and expertise, with a broad customer base in the beverage alcohol space, and we are fortunate to find a great team to help Avalara serve the needs of our customers and partners.”

The regulatory maze governing the production, distribution, and sale of beverage alcohol is complex and therefore represents a significant burden to businesses. Since Compli was established in 1997, it has earned a reputation as a leading supplier of compliance services to the alcoholic beverage industry. The company specializes in beverage compliance and has served thousands of wineries, distilleries, breweries, wholesalers, and importers through its customers.

“We are excited to join the Avalara team,” said Compli CEO and founder Rachel Dumas Rey. “We built Compli to make complex compliance challenges simple on behalf of our customers, and through Avalara we can expand our ability to serve our existing customers while gaining the opportunity to extend our services to new audiences.”

