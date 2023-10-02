Avalara MyLodgeTax Inks Partnership with Vacation Rental Management Association

SEATTLE, WA — April 11, 2019 — Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR), a leading provider of tax compliance automation software for businesses of all sizes, today announced a strategic partnership agreement between Avalara MyLodgeTax, the company’s tax compliance software division for the lodging industry, and the Vacation Rental Management Association (VRMA), a provider of best-in-class education, networking, and professional development opportunities for vacation property rental companies and vacation property rental owners.

This new partnership will provide VRMA members with the tax information and resources they need to better understand lodging tax requirements across the United States. Avalara MyLodgeTax provides solutions to effectively collect, manage, and remit lodging and occupancy tax, and handles business and other licenses on behalf of VRMA members.

Avalara MyLodgeTax automates and streamlines a vast and complicated set of occupancy tax filing requirements involving hundreds of tax agencies across the U.S. Anyone involved in the lodging industry, including homeowners, hosts, property managers, corporate housing providers, hotels and motels, online travel agencies, and VRMA members can count on Avalara MyLodgeTax to manage this complexity on their behalf.

“For property managers, sales and occupancy tax compliance is an important part of their offering to their customers, and an area we often see as a common operational headache,” says Rob Stephens, co-founder and general manager of Avalara MyLodgeTax. “Managing the correct taxes, filing reports, remitting taxes, and managing the various state and local licensing requirements can be extremely burdensome for managers. Our goal is to provide technology-based tax solutions to greatly simplify that burden and reduce compliance costs. We’re truly excited to partner with VRMA and provide their members with a solution designed for the vacation rental industry that manages these complicated tax and licensing requirements. This will allow members to focus on driving more bookings and helping owners, rather than struggling with tax compliance.”

To learn more about Avalara MyLodgeTax and the company’s industry-leading lodging tax compliance software, visit https://www.avalara.com/mylodgetax/en/index.html.

About Avalara

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) helps businesses of all sizes get tax compliance right. In partnership with leading ERP, accounting, ecommerce, and other financial management system providers, Avalara delivers cloud-based compliance solutions for various transaction taxes, including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications, and other indirect tax types. Headquartered in Seattle, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and around the world in the U.K., Belgium, Brazil, and India. More information at avalara.com.

About VRMA

The Vacation Rental Management Association (VRMA) provides best-in-class education, networking, and professional development opportunities to make a difference for vacation rental professionals. VRMA works worldwide on behalf of its manager and supplier members to advance the vacation rental industry through education, information, networking, research, and advocacy. More information at vrma.org.