Alessandra Almeida Joins Avalara as Managing Director of Brazil and Latin America

São Paulo — 06 May 2019  Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR), a leading provider of tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced the appointment of Alessandra Almeida as managing director of Latin America. Almeida, who will be based in Avalara’s São Paulo office, will oversee day-to-day operations in Brazil, working closely to align strategy and goals for Avalara’s business in the region.

With more than 30 years of experience across banking, technology, and services, Almeida has proven success leading sales and services operations and delivering against growth plans for multinational companies. She most recently served as chief operating officer for the Americas at TMF Group, a European-based provider of high-value business services. She also spent more than 15 years with SAP in various roles where she was responsible for business and sales operations, growth strategy, and customer relationship management. 

“Brazil has one of the most complex indirect tax systems in the world, and Avalara offers a cloud-based tax solution for businesses of all sizes. I’m thrilled to join the Avalara team where I can leverage my experience to support the company’s ambitious vision and strategic growth initiatives,” said Almeida.

Pascal Van Dooren, EVP, International at Avalara, commented, “Alessandra brings a sought-after combination of innovative leadership skills, a deep understanding of business operations, and a passion for working closely with partners and customers, which we expect will drive positive outcomes in what is a very important market for us. We’re excited to welcome her on board as managing director of Brazil.”

Avalara continues to invest in its team, its technology, and its expertise. Almeida’s appointment comes after the company’s February announcement that Steve Lomax joined Avalara to serve as managing director of EMEA. 

