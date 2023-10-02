Jay Lee Joins Avalara as Chief Marketing Officer

SEATTLE, WA — November 18, 2019 — Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR), a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced the appointment of marketing veteran Jay Lee as its new chief marketing officer. His responsibilities include shaping the company’s global demand generation and communication strategies to drive commercial growth across markets and customer segments.

Lee brings more than two decades of marketing and business management experience to Avalara. He has overseen B2B strategic marketing and business development teams at some of the world’s most recognizable companies including GE and American Express, and comes to Avalara from PayPal, where he served as the global head of marketing for the company’s Business Financing Solutions division.

Prior to PayPal, Lee served as chief marketing officer for Swift Financial (acquired by PayPal), where he was responsible for developing the go-to-market and product strategy to fundamentally increase decision and funding speed for small business loans.

“Jay has an impeccable track record of managing marketing programs at scale for some of the world’s most well-known financial technology companies,” said Amit Mathradas, president and chief operating officer (COO) at Avalara. “His substantial experience in driving growth through a combination of demand, partner, and digital marketing, combined with his thorough understanding of the SMB market, makes him an ideal addition to Avalara. Jay will lead Avalara’s marketing team to expand the company’s presence and reach prospective customers around the globe.”

Lee’s appointment comes after the company’s February announcement of new executive team members. Avalara added Amit Mathradas as president and COO, Sanjay Parthasarathy as chief product officer (CPO), and Ross Tennenbaum as executive vice president of strategic initiatives.