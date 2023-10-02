Avalara Announces 17 Newly Certified Integrations into Business Applications

SEATTLE, WA — January 23, 2020 — Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR), a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced the release of 17 newly certified integrations with accounting, ERP, ecommerce, point-of-sale, mobile commerce, and CRM software applications.

Avalara has been a partner-centric company since its founding in 2004, with a concerted focus on integrating with technology solutions already in use by existing and future customers. Avalara Certified integration partners have met criteria developed by Avalara for performance and reliability. Certified integrations are built to ensure customers enjoy a fast, reliable, and easy process for embedding Avalara’s automated tax management into existing systems.

Additionally, these integrations enable customers of Avalara partner solutions to benefit from Avalara’s real-time calculation of applicable taxes for billing line items. Avalara software reduces the tedium and complexity of determining taxes for millions of products and services across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and other international jurisdictions, giving customers more time to focus on driving their own business success.

Avalara is pleased to announce integrations with a broad variety of solutions this quarter.

Aptean Intuitive ERP is an enterprise resource planning solution designed for manufacturers in repetitive, high-mix production environments and regulated industries like electronics, medical devices, and aerospace.

Bolt is on a mission to perfect the checkout experience for online retailers and make sure nothing gets in the way when shoppers decide to buy.

Brightpearl is an omnichannel retail operations platform offering everything a business needs to streamline the back office, from order management, to replenishment, retail accounting, inventory, warehouse management, and more.

Business Edge by Computer Insights is ERP software specifically designed for fastener and industrial suppliers.

DEAR Systems is a provider of cloud-based accounting, inventory management, ecommerce, and POS solutions.

Kechie ERP helps streamline business needs by automating and synchronizing inventory management, procurement, sales order management, finance, manufacturing, CRM, warehouse management, and more.

Net32 is a comparison-shopping site for dental offices to order supplies, aggregating the catalogs of many vendors into a single catalog of over 90,000 unique products.

ODOO v12 (by Open Source Integrators) is an open source, all-in-one ERP for CRM, website/ecommerce, billing, purchasing, accounting, manufacturing, quality, warehouse management, inventory, project management, and field service management.

Ordway Labs fills the gap between simple recurring billing systems and large, complex systems for enterprise companies to provide customized billing for each customer.

Partial.ly enables businesses to offer a custom, flexible payment plan to customers and clients to initiate payments immediately.

Priority Software is a global provider of flexible, end-to-end business management solutions for organizations of all sizes and industries.

SAP Business One (by ABBAsoft Technologies) provides a fully integrated business system designed to fit the unique needs of the promotional products industry, streamlining workflow and improving productivity.

Schema.io (Swell) is a cloud ecommerce platform offering a wide range of standard features designed with a flexible data model.

Solutions360 provides one view of the business for customers, with a tightly unified system that handles everything from sales and quotations to service and dispatch, invoicing and accounting.

Tradesy is an online peer-to-peer resale marketplace for buying and selling luxury and designer contemporary fashion.

Tridens Monetization is an innovative subscription and usage-based cloud billing platform, enabling enterprises to grow their customer relationships by monetizing any business model.

VibeNet ERP is a cloud-based ERP solution providing a responsive, easy-to-navigate, powerful business management tool along with a customer-focused, search engine-friendly webstore.

For more information about the Avalara Certified program, and a list of all of our certified integrations, please visit avalara.com/integrations. For any business application not already certified, or for a custom solution, Avalara offers an API for each of its products, making customer integrations simple for nearly any developer or business to build.