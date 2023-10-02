Salim Ali Joins Avalara as Senior Vice President of International

SEATTLE, WA — January 6, 2019 — Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR), a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced the appointment of enterprise software executive Salim Ali as its new senior vice president of international. His responsibilities include shaping the company’s growth and go-to-market strategies internationally to scale and accelerate growth across all international markets including EMEA, Brazil, and India.

Ali brings more than two decades of enterprise software, marketing, and business management experience to Avalara. He has overseen global marketing, product, and partnership efforts for notable enterprise technology companies, including SAP and Veritas Technologies. Ali comes to Avalara from Loyakk, Inc., where he served as chief executive officer driving the creation, launch, and growth of the company’s portfolio of customer experience and customer success offerings across the globe.

Prior to Loyakk, Ali served as group vice president of marketing at SAP, where he was responsible for an enterprise solution portfolio, digital business with the SAP Digital Store, and global partner marketing driving revenue growth across regions.

“Salim has extensive experience managing marketing, scaling platforms, and accelerating growth via the partner ecosystem for some of the world’s most well-known technology companies, as well as start-ups at scale with a global footprint,” said Amit Mathradas, president and chief operating officer at Avalara. “He has a proven track record of driving growth with a global focus and has a deep understanding of the broader partner ecosystem across all routes to market — making him an ideal fit for Avalara. Salim will lead Avalara’s international teams to expand the company’s product, partnership, and go-to-market presence across global regions and execute the long-term vision for our international markets.”

Ali’s appointment comes after the company’s December announcement of Ross Tennenbaum as chief financial officer. The company also recently appointed Jay Lee as chief marketing officer.