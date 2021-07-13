Kathleen Weslock Joins Avalara as Chief Human Resources Officer

SEATTLE, WA — July 2, 2020 — Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR), a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced the appointment of human resources veteran Kathleen Weslock as its new chief human resources officer. Her responsibilities include overseeing the company’s human resources strategy, focusing on people, culture, and continued growth.

Weslock brings more than two decades of experience leading global human resources to Avalara. She has overseen human resources for publicly and privately held companies of all sizes across several industries, including Cisco, Deloitte, FIS (formerly SunGard Data Systems), and more. Weslock comes to Avalara from Livent, a start-up lithium technology company, where she served as the chief human resources officer.

“Kathleen is a proven human resources leader who has successfully managed and scaled talent programs for some of the world’s most well-known global companies,” said Scott McFarlane, CEO of Avalara. “Her track record of leading robust human resources strategy and creating inclusive workplace culture makes her an ideal addition to Avalara. Kathleen will lead Avalara’s human resources team to help our rapidly growing company quickly scale.”

