Black Friday sales may topple tax thresholds in the EU and US

BRIGHTON, U.K. — November 3, 2020 — After a turbulent 2020, this year’s annual Black Friday/Cyber Monday could well be the most competitive and potentially lucrative one yet. With the decline of the high street, European online retailers have seen increased growth due to the rise in mobile shopping, convenient delivery options, and payment innovations.

Make the most of Black Friday — Don't be caught out by new U.S. sales tax obligations

For European ecommerce merchants selling to customers in the United States for example, this jump in orders could trigger new sales tax obligations or “nexus.” Given the number and complexity of sales tax jurisdictions in the U.S., it can be challenging for businesses to assess whether they are liable for sales tax and what the U.S. remote seller thresholds are. With fourth quarter sales volumes expected to be the largest of the year, EU sellers shipping cross-border may also be pushed over both the EU VAT Distance Selling thresholds. Sacha Wilson, director of Tax Technology Solutions at Avalara, said: “Faced with the highest budget deficits in a generation, governments will be relying on taxes more than ever, most likely in the form of tax increases and new forms of tax legislation over the coming months.

“For example, a number of EU countries — including Germany, France, Italy, and Austria — are requiring marketplaces to report sellers’ transactions in detail. In the U.S., similar marketplace responsibilities have been rolled out in many states.” Wilson also predicts tax authorities will continue investing heavily in staff and analytics software to spot sellers who have passed sales thresholds.

How much can my business sell before I go over tax thresholds in the EU and U.S.?