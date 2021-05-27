Avalara Announces New Tax Compliance Automation Solutions Built for Accountants at All Levels of Practice

The new product and service offerings give accountants access to the same Avalara cloud technology used to process millions of sales tax returns and remit billions of dollars each year. This focus underscores Avalara’s commitment to providing accountants with up-to-date technology to scale their practice, meet the increasingly complex compliance needs of clients, and devote more resources to higher-value advisory work.

Avalara for Accountants provides accounting professionals with the technology to simplify and streamline their tax compliance practice, including:

SEATTLE, WA — May 27, 2021 — Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR), a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced an array of new tax compliance automation products and services designed specifically for accountants.

Avalara is unveiling new, growth-focused automation solutions for accountants on the heels of back-to-back historic disruptions. Both COVID-19 and ongoing, state-by-state regulatory changes resulting from South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc., the 2018 Supreme Court decision, have forced professionals to look for new efficiencies and services to meet the urgent compliance needs of their clients, many of whom began selling online or increasing online sales during the pandemic.

Avalara for Accountants is engineered specifically for the workflow and processes unique to professional service providers. Firms can now use Avalara’s compliance automation solution to efficiently scale sales tax services required by clients, including:

Sales tax preparation and filing. Streamline the returns preparation and filing process through automation, with more accuracy and control. Avalara offers two distinct returns preparation and filing platforms, based on individual practice needs:

Avalara Returns for Accountants is the choice of firms with a mature sales tax practice, providing the process flexibility to support the most demanding clients. These firms are growing their practice with Returns for Accountants using multiprocessor workflow management, data import, and filing automation.

Avalara Managed Returns for Accountants appeals to practices wanting to outsource sales tax compliance, freeing up their valuable resources for higher-value work, while retaining visibility of status with the ability to sign off on final client returns.

Sales tax expert advice. Authoritatively respond to client inquiries on sales taxability, rates, and regulations, reducing time spent attempting to interpret government websites:

TTR Tax Expert Access for Accountants includes DIY sales tax research tools plus plain-language explanations, historical information, rooftop-level tax rates, and Yes/No responses to share with clients. Accountants can use the TTR service to model complex scenarios and develop easy-to-understand comparison charts to support client advisory.

Business license management. Streamline the process of researching, obtaining, and renewing business licenses for clients, including government permits, tax registrations, workforce certifications, contracts, leases, and violations:

Avalara License Management for Accountants provides built-in workflow management to support license research, acquisition, and renewal processes. A multiclient dashboard makes it easy to track license status and grow a business managing clients’ business licenses.

"Our decision to adopt the Avalara Returns for Accountants platform, in addition to TTR Tax Expert Access for Accountants, was based on multiple factors, with ROI high on the list — we can leverage Avalara’s filing automation technology and other expert tools to make our current service offerings more profitable, and drive future revenue with new client insights," said Jason Parr, CEO of Peisner Johnson, a state and local tax consulting firm. “Businesses, including a new generation of companies new to online commerce, will continue to be pushed by nonstop changes in state taxation policies, a wider net on taxability, and greater scrutiny on the filing practices of even the smallest clients. We’re ready to serve them with the right sales tax returns preparation and filing solution, and look forward to Avalara’s future offerings to continue addressing this changing tax landscape.”

With today’s announcement, accounting and tax practices of all sizes now have distinct options for charting a path forward with a leading cloud compliance provider, taking control of serving complex client needs, and planning for firm growth. Avalara for Accountants gives professionals the ability to:

Enable business scalability. Expand client base with less staff and attract new clients with differentiated services that were once low margin. Automation has changed the equation.

Drive efficiency. Reduce time spent on simple operational tasks; manage multiple clients and staff assignments for maximum productivity; and automate tedious tasks to focus staff on more profitable advisory services.

Reduce firm and client risk. Use the same proven technology used by Avalara; respond to client questions confidently based on authoritative tax and licensing content; and reduce manual errors by automating recurring processes.

Improve client satisfaction. Expand firm value for each client by providing more services; enable clients to focus on strategic projects by reducing their burden of compliance; and reduce client audit risk and exposure.

"Our accounting partners represent a critical part of Avalara's compliance ecosystem, delivering services to mutual customers ranging from consulting to enterprise implementation to preparing and filing returns," said Sanjay Parthasarathy, chief product officer at Avalara. "Avalara for Accountants delivers the products and services required for accounting firms to automate and scale their practice, expand their offerings, and simplify their need to deal with the never-ending changes associated with tax compliance."

Avalara will continue to add new capabilities, functionality, and features to the Avalara for Accountants solution. Look for upcoming news updates as we provide accountants with the latest technology solutions to grow their practice and better serve valued clients.

For additional information about Avalara for Accountants, please click here.