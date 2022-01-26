Avalara NEXT Returns with Virtual Event for Developers

SEATTLE, WA — January 26, 2022 — Avalara (NYSE: AVLR), a leading provider of tax compliance automation software for businesses of all sizes, today announced the return of Avalara NEXT, its second annual event for developers responsible for building global tax compliance into commerce and business operations. The virtual conference will take place on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Avalara NEXT offers the opportunity to learn about Avalara’s technology vision, platform, APIs, tools, and best practices to help developers easily build tax compliance into their business applications — all in the cloud. The event is free; for more information, please visit AvalaraNEXT.com.

Commerce today is borderless and omnichannel, taking place across in-person and digital channels on a global scale. Governments have taken note and are adapting their compliance laws to capture tax revenue from new channels, products, and more. Businesses need to deliver seamless and accurate checkout experiences, while also maintaining compliance as their operations grow. This year, Avalara NEXT will continue the conversation around how building tax compliance software can be made easier with Avalara’s platform, APIs, and tools. Avalara NEXT will introduce new capabilities for developers to build tax compliance into every transaction, for improved customer experiences and reduced compliance risk.

“Businesses have embraced the power of digital commerce to reach customers anywhere in the world. At the same time, they have encountered complex tax compliance obligations that require intelligent cloud-based technology to manage and stay compliant,” said Sanjay Parthasarathy, Chief Product Officer at Avalara. “Avalara NEXT is the global forum for developers to connect and learn about innovation taking place in tax compliance technology, as well as how to build solutions and integrate compliance into their business applications.”

This year, Avalara NEXT will feature:

Coding sessions: Watch live coding demonstrations and learn how to build a tax integration to your business application in a few hours.

Watch live coding demonstrations and learn how to build a tax integration to your business application in a few hours. Technical thought leaders: Hear from Avalara’s senior technical experts to learn how to optimize Avalara integrations.

Hear from Avalara’s senior technical experts to learn how to optimize Avalara integrations. Partner success stories: Network with and hear from technology platform partners, including Arvato Systems, a cloud service provider; GoDaddy, a commerce platform; and TalentServ Consulting, an IT service provider to learn how they’ve successfully leveraged Avalara solutions.

Network with and hear from technology platform partners, including Arvato Systems, a cloud service provider; GoDaddy, a commerce platform; and TalentServ Consulting, an IT service provider to learn how they’ve successfully leveraged Avalara solutions. New solutions: Learn about new global solutions from Avalara to drive value and efficiencies for your customers.

Learn about new global solutions from Avalara to drive value and efficiencies for your customers. 1:1 tech chats: Connect with Avalara’s technical experts for in-depth conversations on how to build tax into your applications in the cloud.

For more information or to reserve your spot for Avalara NEXT, please visit AvalaraNEXT.com.

